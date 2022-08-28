New access road to benefit farmers

Over fifty farming households in the province of Ra will benefit from a new access road linking Nukulau, Roma, and Nasoqo villages.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Inia Seruiratu says the government received requests from farmers in recent years about the need to build an access road to boost agricultural productivity.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the new road will boost accessibility, provide more opportunities, and increase production volume for farmers in the area.

“Their products, when it comes to grading used to be downgraded simply because of the quality but now they are achieving A grades in terms of the dalo particularly and of course yaqona as well because this road has opened up the opportunity for them and thus make access easier for them.”

Nasau District Representative Meli Tokalau says accessibility has been an issue for farmers over the past decades.

He stresses that this will be an issue of the past, as the government has stepped in to address their needs.

Seruiratu says an estimated $170,000 will be used for this project, spearheaded by the Infrastructure Ministry and the Fiji Roads Authority with its contractors.

The new road also links up the provinces of Ra and Naitasiri.