News

Two new hotels boost Fiji tourism

Kelera Ditaiki Multimedia Journalist

August 27, 2026 12:54 pm

[Photo: File]

Warwick Hotels and Resorts is announcing 2 new hotel developments in Fiji, as the Government pushes to expand the country’s tourism capacity.

The developments are the Golden Tokatoka Resort near Nadi and the Silver Crescent Resort on the Coral Coast.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the developments come at an important time as Fiji works towards adding around 4,000 hotel rooms by 2027.

“Last year Fiji opened a record number of visitors. That is an achievement that we can all be very proud of. But it also places a great responsibility on us. We must keep investing in our accommodation, in our infrastructure, in our aviation links, our service standards, and most of all, our people.”

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Rabuka says Government is targeting 1.25 million visitors and $4 billion in tourism earnings by 2027.

He says the new hotels will not only increase accommodation capacity, but will also create jobs during construction and permanent employment once they open.

Rabuka says the developments will also create opportunities for farmers, fishermen, transport operators, tradespeople and small businesses supplying the tourism industry.

Warwick Hotels and Resorts Chairman Richard Chiu says the group will invest close to $200 million over the next 30 months, with most of the investment going into Fiji’s tourism sector.

Warwick currently operates around 50 hotels globally, with the Pacific becoming an increasingly important market for the group.

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