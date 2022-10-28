John Krasinski's Jack Ryan Goes Rogue in Intense Season 3 Trailer

[Source: CBR.com]

Prime Video has released the first official trailer for the long-awaited third season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, which marks John Krasinski’s return as the eponymous CIA agent.

Following a three-year hiatus, Jack Ryan is finally slated to return to Prime Video for Season 3 on Wednesday, Dec. 21, with all eight episodes dropping at once. In the new season’s intense trailer, Jack finds himself on the run from the CIA amid his quest to prevent a devastating worldwide conflict, resigning himself to the possibility that he may not be getting out of this one alive.

In addition to Krasinski reprising his role as Jack Ryan himself, Jack Ryan Season 3 sees Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprise their own roles of James Greer and Mike November, respectively. The season also features some key newcomers, namely Nina Hoss as Czech President Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as CIA Rome Station Chief Elizabeth Wright.

“In the third season of the action-thriller series, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome, when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down,” Prime Video’s official synopsis for Jack Ryan Season 3 reads. “Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy. Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government, if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it’s too late. Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe.”

Watch the trailer here :