Three Fijian surfers for world meet

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Surfing head coach Victor Maginnity expresses his team’s eagerness to join 297 surfers in the World Surfing Games in Puerto Rico.

Although this isn’t their inaugural appearance, the team is aiming to enjoy themselves with an improved outing.

Only two days remain before the team embarks on their journey and Maginnity says they are confident their rigorous training will pay off.

“This will be our fourth time at the ISA world games we’re super excited and we’ve been training hard and the athletes are fired up so it’s going to be fun. Puerto Rico here we come.”

Team captain Andrew Rhodes says support has been great for the team and they know this is something that’ll certainly be a big boost.

Fiji will be up against 64 countries in this year’s ISA World Games.

The three-man team will depart our shores tomorrow.