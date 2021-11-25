Mudaliar to fight Olympic medalist

Fijian boxer Sachin Mudaliar will also be part of the boxing program in Australia next month featuring NRL great Paul Gallen and Josh Aloiai.

Mudaliar who is also the Australasian Super Featherweight champion will fight Australian 2020 Olympic Games bronze medalist Harry Garside as one of the undercards for the December 10th program in Newcastle.

It will be Garside first professional fight and the Boxing Commission of Fiji is excited about the news and can’t wait to see Mudaliar in action.

BCF Chair Subhash Appana who confirmed the news to FBC Sports believes it’s a great opportunity for a local boxer to fight a quality opposition.

“The fact that for one whole year he’s been inactive, not fighting, not earning and so on and so forth, we thought because that the purse is good and because it’s going to give him good exposure as well and also it’s going to give him a chance to remain active against quality opposition this fight is on, the bigger thing here is that it’s on the undercard of the Paul Gallen fight so it’s huge exposure throughout Australia and the world so it’s good for Fiji Boxing”.

Mudaliar won the Australasian Super Featherweight title in 2019.

It was the first time in about 20 years for Fiji to win a title after Mudaliar defeated Ben Dencio via split point’s decision.