Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
51 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|PS clarifies booster shot administration|Ministry targets communities with low vaccination|COVID-19 safe measures are vital says Dr Fong|Student was not COVID positive|Unvaccinated people cannot rely on herd immunity: Dr Fong|Decrease in test positivity rate a good sign: Dr Fong|No urgent measures required: Dr Fong|45 new infections recorded|Full vaccine coverage at 88.2 percent|FBC achieves full vaccination target|Pfizer vaccine to rollout from 15th|Australia completes vaccine delivery to Fiji|COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools|MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua|Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|
Full Coverage

Boxing

Mudaliar to fight Olympic medalist

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 10, 2021 6:03 am

Fijian boxer Sachin Mudaliar will also be part of the boxing program in Australia next month featuring NRL great Paul Gallen and Josh Aloiai.

Mudaliar who is also the Australasian Super Featherweight champion will fight Australian 2020 Olympic Games bronze medalist Harry Garside as one of the undercards for the December 10th program in Newcastle.

It will be Garside first professional fight and the Boxing Commission of Fiji is excited about the news and can’t wait to see Mudaliar in action.

Article continues after advertisement

BCF Chair Subhash Appana who confirmed the news to FBC Sports believes it’s a great opportunity for a local boxer to fight a quality opposition.

“The fact that for one whole year he’s been inactive, not fighting, not earning and so on and so forth, we thought because that the purse is good and because it’s going to give him good exposure as well and also it’s going to give him a chance to remain active against quality opposition this fight is on, the bigger thing here is that it’s on the undercard of the Paul Gallen fight so it’s huge exposure throughout Australia and the world so it’s good for Fiji Boxing”.

Mudaliar won the Australasian Super Featherweight title in 2019.

It was the first time in about 20 years for Fiji to win a title after Mudaliar defeated Ben Dencio via split point’s decision.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.