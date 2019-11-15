Home

Manchester City kicks-off EPL campaign with a win

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
September 22, 2020 9:33 am
Kevin De Bruyne scores for Manchester City against Wolves [Source: Premier League]

Manchester City kicked-off their English Premier League campaign with a win after beating Wolves 3-1 at Molineux.

Wolves second half fightback was not enough as City held on to earn maximum points from their first EPL match.

City did the damage in a superb first half as Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden, playing for the first time since being sent home from England duty in disgrace, both found the net.

However, City ran out of steam after the break.

Wolves came back strongly in the second half as Raul Jimenez, scorer of 27 goals last season, pulled one back 12 minutes from time.

However, Wolves were unable to repeat last term’s exploits, when they came back from 2-0 down to win this fixture, and Gabriel Jesus’ injury-time effort sealed victory for Pep Guardiola’s side.

In another match played today, Aston Villa defeated Sheffield United 1-nil.

[Source: BBC]

