Boxing

Mudaliar’s fight moved

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 8, 2021 12:17 pm
Sachin Mudaliar

Fijian boxer Sachin Mudaliar will have to wait a little longer for his next fight in Australia.

Mudaliar was to face Australian Olympic bronze medalist Harry Garside on Friday, but this will not be possible because one of the main bout fighters has COVID-19.

However, it’s a blessing in disguise for the 29-year-old as he now has an extra three weeks to train before getting in the ring with Garside.

Article continues after advertisement

Mudaliar says he’ll now fight just three days before Christmas.

“I’ll be fighting on 22nd December but that’s kind of good, we have some extra time to prepare ourselves, I just take it as a positive vibe, Paul Gallen’s opponent got COVID positive so we have to shift the date”.

The Australasian Super Featherweight champion’s visa hasn’t come through but he’s former employer, Permal Construction has stepped in to assist him financially to the tune of $2500.

The construction company’s Director, Praveen Permal says this is not the first time they helping him out and they believe he’ll do well.

Mudaliar and Garside’s clash is one of the undercards for the Paul Gallen and Darcy Lussick fight at Sydney’s Star Event Centre on the 22nd of this month.

