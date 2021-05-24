Home

I’ll push Crawford to his limits: Shawn Porter

Talei Matairakula
November 18, 2021 5:30 am
[Source: Bad Left Hook]

Shawn Porter intends to push Terence Crawford to his limit in the welterweight title fight on Sunday.

Porter says Crawford has been not been in the ring with someone who pushes him to the corner and this is exactly what he wants to do.

Crawford on the other hand says he is just feeling the moment anticipating a tough fight but, he says even if he is hurt or tired, Porter is not going to break him.



Catch the Crawford vs Porter bout live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform starting from 2pm on Sunday.

[Source: Bad Left Hook]

