FBC takes over ROC Market operations

After nearly a decade of collaboration as a key partner in one of Fiji’s most popular cottage industry trading venues, the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will now take over coordination of the ROC market operations.

Gold FM manager Karalaini Koroi says the transition marks an exciting new chapter with the country’s pioneer broadcaster hoping to build on the market’s strong foundation while bringing new resources and expertise to support vendors.

She says FBC’s extensive experience in event management and promotion, combined with their deep connections throughout Fiji, positions them perfectly to lead the ROC Market into its next phase of growth.

“We’ve worked alongside the ROC Market team for nearly ten years and have always admired their commitment to supporting local businesses,” said Koroi.

“We’re honoured to take on this new role and are committed to preserving the market’s special character while helping it reach even more vendors and customers.”

Under FBC’s management, the ROC Market will maintain its regular schedule, operating on the third Sunday of each month, with a special market date set for April 27th, 2025.

Vendors and visitors can expect the same warm, community-focused atmosphere that has made the ROC Market a Suva institution, along with some exciting new developments to be announced in the coming months.

The market will continue to prioritise Fiji’s cottage industry, artisans, and home-based businesses, staying true to the vision established by The Republic of Cappuccino Cafe in 1998.

For the latest updates on the ROC Market, including vendor applications and upcoming dates, follow the new official Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/TheROCMarket/ or contact Losalini or Agnes on 9992228.

The ROC Market’s story began in 1998 when a group of friends, who were former shareholding partners of the ROC Cafe, established a street running race.

What started as a gathering space quickly evolved into something much more significant for the community.

Over its 27-year history, the ROC Market has become a cornerstone of Fiji’s cottage industry landscape, nurturing countless home-based businesses that have since grown into established enterprises.

Many of Fiji’s now-popular specialty shops took their first steps as humble stalls at the ROC Market, testament to the platform’s role in fostering local entrepreneurship.

