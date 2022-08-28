Cawaru explains PALMS procedures

Cawaru says over 18,000 Fijians are registered in the National Employment Centre's database, and that vetting is done appropriately to ensure fairness.

Permanent Secretary for Employment Osea Cawaru says the vetting process followed to identify potential workers for the Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme is done on a first in, first out basis.

Cawaru says over 18,000 Fijians are registered in the National Employment Centre's database, and that vetting is done appropriately to ensure fairness.

“The lot that are now being processed for overseas employment, these are the ones that have registered with us from January and February of 2021, so they come in and join the cue.”

Cawaru says the final decisions are made by employers.

“In terms of selection, the Ministry does not select Fijian workers. It’s the employers, that is why this scheme is employer-driven, meaning that the employers they do the selection and not the Ministry of employment.”

6,192 Fijians have worked under the scheme since 2015, and Cawaru says there are indications that more workers will leave our shores in the near future.