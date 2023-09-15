Leali’ifano starts at 10, Samoa names team to play Chile

[Source: Rugby World Cup]

Samoa head coach Seilala Mapusua has named his match-day 23 to face Chile in Pool D at Stade de Bordeaux on Saturday, with Australia’s top points scorer at Rugby World Cup 2019, Christian Leali’ifano, starting at fly-half.

Head coach Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua has named nine survivors from RWC 2019 in his match-day team. This includes Australia’s top points scorer from the last World Cup, Christian Leali’ifano, one of three players in the match-day 23 with test experience from other countries; Steven Luatua and Lima Sopoaga earned 15 and 16 caps for the All Blacks respectively.

Seven players in this team play their club rugby in France: Paul Alo-Emile for Stade Français, Seilala Lam for Perpignan, Fritz Lee for Clermont, Tumau Manu for Pau, Duncan Paia’aua for Toulon, Ulupano Junior Seuteni for La Rochelle and Sa Jordan Taufua for Lyon.

Leali’ifano made his Samoa debut against Japan this year aged 35 years and 301 days. He turns 36 on 22 September, and will become only the third Samoan to play a Rugby World Cup match aged 36 or older after Peter Fatialofa at RWC 1995 and Tusi Pisi at RWC 2019.

Ed Fidow is the only Samoan try-scorer from RWC 2019 named in this match-day team after crossing twice against Russia in Japan.

Duncan Paia’aua is the only player to have played every minute for Samoa this season across all four tests. He is currently on a two-game try-scoring run, after crossing just once in his first four tests for Samoa after making his debut against Italy last year.

Tumua Manu has scored five tries in seven tests since making his debut last year against Tonga. He has made the most line breaks (6) and beaten the most defenders (8) of any player for Samoa this season.

