Young Leba stands out for Lomary U-18

Lomary Secondary School Under-18 girls’ rugby team hooker, Ema Leba, is just 14 years old.

She’s a key member of the side that plays in the Weetbix Raluve Southern Zone competition.

The Lau youngster was a standout in Lomary’s 29-0 win over Basden College last Saturday, setting up a number of tries and helping the school reach the Southern Zone semi-finals.

Leba says she first held the rugby ball while playing touch rugby in Serua.

“I started playing touch rugby in the village when I was in primary school along with some of the girls in the squad. It was until a few months ago that we trialled for rugby since there were plans to have a Lomary girl’s rugby team.”

The trials opened the first door for her as she was drafted into the school’s U-18 team and has been a regular starter in the Raluve competition.

Leba says she didn’t have it easy, with her dad laying strict conditions if she was to play rugby.

She adds she was told if she wanted to play rugby, she had to pass all her exams and this was her biggest motivation.

Leba and Lomary takes on Ballantine Memorial School in the first Southern Zone semi-final on Saturday at 11am.

At 1pm, Ratu Latianara College meets Naitasiri Secondary School in the second semi-final.

You can watch these matches live on FBC Sports channel.