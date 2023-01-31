Ravai joins Reds

[Source: Queensland Reds / Website]

Flying Fijians forward Peni Ravai has signed with the Queensland Reds for the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The club has confirmed that the Tailevu native has penned a one-year deal.

The club states Ravai has 36-matches of Test Rugby experience to Ballymore, with his ability to play both sides of the scrum boosting Queensland’s front row depth after long-term injuries to Harry Hoopert and Taniela Tupou.

Ravai debuted for Fiji in 2013 and has been playing his trade for Clermont in the French Top 14 before making the move to Queensland.

He says he is excited to have signed with the Reds as it is a great squad at the club and there’s plenty of competition for spots in the front row.

Reds General Manager Professional Rugby Sam Cordingley says Peni brings international experience and versatility which is a great combination given we’ve had two season-ending injuries to our front row during the international season.

Born in Fiji, Ravai debuted for the Fijian Sevens team in 2013, before making his international debut in the XV-man game the same year against Romania.

Ravai played in the National Rugby Championship for the Greater Sydney Rams in 2014, before moving to Southland to play in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship in 2016.

The front rower then took his talents to France, playing for Division Two side Aurillac before making the jump to the Top 14 with Bordeaux and Clermont between 2017 and 2021.

Ravai represented Fiji in the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups, and is the first Fijian international prop to also represent the country in Sevens.