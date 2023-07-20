Lomary aims to create history

Lomary Secondary School

Lomary Secondary School experienced a commemorate feeling after advancing to the Vodafone Deans Under-19 Southern Zone final.

The Serua-based school celebrated a hard fought 11-8 win against Naitasiri yesterday, making the final in just their second season in the competition.

The team acknowledged the support from their parents, ex-scholars, school management and most importantly their coach and team management.

Captain Petero Tudia says it won’t be easy taking on Marist Brothers High School in the final.

“We will go tomorrow and we will restart again from the bottom then we’ll go up and we will fix some little things up.”

Tudia says since this is their last year in high school, they want to leave a memory that the Lomary Secondary will be proud of and one that the future generation will aspire to surpass.

Lomary will face Marist in the U19 final on Saturday at the HFC Stadium in Suva.