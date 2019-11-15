Nadi focus on IDC

The Nadi football side is looking to lift their performance in the upcoming Courts Inter-District Championship.

Head Coach Kamal Swamy says they’ve started to find their rhythm but there is still more room for improvements ahead of the IDC.

He says for them to do well, they will first need to iron out a few areas.

“We are looking at communication with the passes, going to the players, and quick movement. We will be working on the same line as we did in BOG because we are in a good pool and the teams are playing good football.”

Nadi is drawn in the ‘pool of death’ with defending champions Labasa, Ba, and Navua.

The IDC will be held at the ANZ Stadium, Suva from the 6th to the 11th of next month.