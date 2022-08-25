Junior Bula Boys shine in NZ

The Fiji Junior Bula boys beat Auckland City Under-19 team, 4-3 in the build-up match towards the 2022 OFC U19 Championship

A dominant first half with four goals earned them famous victory over the City boys.

Oliver McFadyen scored a brace of goals, causing a few headaches to the City defence.

Marcus Lal and Fataul Raheem also got themselves on the scoresheet.

Auckland City missed a penalty chance but soon made up for it via a free kick.

National coach Flemming Serristlve was proud of the effort by the boys but emphasized disappointment in the way the 2 easy goals were conceded.

Next up on Wednesday is the NZ U19 All Whites.