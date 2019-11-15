Fiji Football transfer window to open on January 1st

The Fiji Football Association transfer window for players will open on January 1st and close on January 31st.
This was confirmed by Fiji FA Acting CEO Amitesh Pal.
Pal says district associations have been advised to strictly follow the procedures for seeking and arranging transfers.
The Fiji FA is requesting that all applications must be submitted with an application fee. The application will not be considered without the fee.
