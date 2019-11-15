Ba and Labasa in same pool for Women's IDC

The defending champions of the Vodafone Women’s Inter-District Championship, Ba is being drawn in a pool of death.

Ba women football team is pooled with last year’s runners-up Labasa, Nadi, and Tailevu Naitasiri in Pool B.

Hosts, Suva leads Pool A with Rewa, Nadroga, and Nasinu.

Nasinu returns in the IDC after a lapse of six years.

The Winner will receive $4000 and the runner-up will get $1000.