Ba and Labasa in same pool for Women's IDC

Nitesh Raniga
September 24, 2020 11:59 am
The defending champions of the Vodafone Women’s Inter-District Championship, Ba is being drawn in a pool of death.

Ba women football team is pooled with last year’s runners-up Labasa, Nadi, and Tailevu Naitasiri in Pool B.

Hosts, Suva leads Pool A with Rewa, Nadroga, and Nasinu.

Nasinu returns in the IDC after a lapse of six years.

The Winner will receive $4000 and the runner-up will get $1000.

