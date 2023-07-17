All postponed DFPL matches to be played

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

All postponed Digicel Fiji Premier League games will have to be played before the Rooster Chicken/Scoop Premier Ice Cream Battle of the Giants starts.

Two matches were postponed on the weekend.

This means the Rewa and Tailevu Naitasiri plus the Ba and Nadroga postponed games may be played this week.

The BOG will kick off on August 11th in Nadi, however, at the moment only the host team is officially confirmed for the tournament.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says all teams have equal opportunity to fight for a spot in the BOG.

“This week will be the cut-off for the BOG, the top seven plus Nadi will go and play BOG.”

At the moment Lautoka, Suva, Rewa, Nadi, Labasa, Tailevu Naitasiri, Navua and Ba are in the DFPL top eight after 11 rounds.

The BOG pools are expected to be drawn next week.