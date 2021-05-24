Alvarez creates history

Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez became the first undisputed four-belt super middleweight world champion in boxing history after stopping Caleb Plant in the 11th round with two dramatic knockdowns.

Álvarez added Plant’s IBF title to his own WBC, WBA and WBO belts with a steady tactical performance today.

It was a brilliant display of Alvarez’s vaunted power that finished the previously unbeaten Plant at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas,USA.

Article continues after advertisement



Canelo Álvarez vs Caleb Plant [Source: Al Bello/Getty Images via theguardian]

The Mexican superstar generally recognized as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world became the sixth man to be a four-belt champion.

He joins Junior Welterweight Josh Taylor as the only current undisputed champs of their weight class.



Canelo Álvarez vs Caleb Plant [Source: Al Bello/Getty Images via theguardian]