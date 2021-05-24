Home

Boxing

Alvarez creates history

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 7, 2021 3:20 pm
Canelo Álvarez [Source: Al Bello/Getty Images via theguardian]

Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez became the first undisputed four-belt super middleweight world champion in boxing history after stopping Caleb Plant in the 11th round with two dramatic knockdowns.

Álvarez added Plant’s IBF title to his own WBC, WBA and WBO belts with a steady tactical performance today.

It was a brilliant display of Alvarez’s vaunted power that finished the previously unbeaten Plant at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas,USA.

Canelo Álvarez vs Caleb Plant [Source: Al Bello/Getty Images via theguardian]

The Mexican superstar generally recognized as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world became the sixth man to be a four-belt champion.

He joins Junior Welterweight Josh Taylor as the only current undisputed champs of their weight class.


Canelo Álvarez vs Caleb Plant [Source: Al Bello/Getty Images via theguardian]

