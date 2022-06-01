Work to promote Fiji as world-class destination continues

[Source: The Conversation]

Tourism Fiji will continue to focus on reopening traditional markets and target growth in selected key markets.

As at 1st May, approximately 95,000 visitors have graced our shores, and this has also provided jobs for close to 118,000 Fijians, both directly and indirectly.

Chief Executive, Brent Hill, says the industry is doing exceptionally well at the moment.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they will continue to promote Fiji as a world-class destination.

“We have opened tremendously well. We were the envy of the world in terms of how we launched, and we really want to maintain that strong position. We want to be number one outside of Australia and New Zealand. We want to keep growing in the US as much as possible and start opening up some of those other markets as we get going. So there is a tremendous amount of work to be done which we are all out for at Tourism Fiji.”

Tourism Fiji Board Chair, Andre Viljeon believes they can achieve the optimistic targets they have set to get Fiji back on track.

“While the global pandemic might have knocked us back, we are on the road to tourism recovery and we are very optimistic as we look forward. Fiji yes we are ready and we are open for happiness.”

Viljoen says they are opening markets once again and re-establishing Fiji in the minds of global tourists.