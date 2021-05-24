Home

Politics

Ajay Amrit seeks legal advice

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 9, 2022 5:18 am
Ajay Amrit

Businessman and The People’s Alliance founding member Ajay Amrit has sought advice from eminent legal counsel in light of allegations made against him.

This comes after Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama made claims that Amrit approached him to remove the Qarase-led government because of the Bills or laws being proposed by the then Soqosoqo Duavata Ni Lewenivanua.

Bainimarama says this conversation allegedly happened at a dinner with the business community and that Amrit is now successfully hoodwinking the Gujarati community.

Article continues after advertisement

Amrit has confirmed that such defamatory allegations by the PM should not go unanswered adding that he will comment more on the issue in due course.

