Hibiscus Festival moved to September

The 2025 Hibiscus Festival has been postponed to next month.

Suva City Council Chief Executive and Chair of the Hibiscus Festival Committee, Tevita Boseiwaqa, says they have taken to account a number of factors, including the weather.

He says they have consulted with the Fiji Meteorological Service and have been informed that the forecasts for the initial dates are not favorable.

Boseiwaqa says the Weather Office has indicated that favorable conditions will likely prevail in the new dates, which are from the 20th to the 27th of next month.

He also states that another factor is regarding a major sponsor who has pulled out due to other commitments.

However, Boseiwaqa says they have secured another major sponsor for the much-anticipated event.

The Hibiscus Festival will have 11 Queen Contestants vying for the crown this year.

