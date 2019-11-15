Revising the barter trade in Fiji on Facebook

Barter for better Fiji is a public Facebook page that was set up last week and has so far accumulated more than 40 thousand members and counting.

Page Founder Marlene Dutta says she wanted to initiate a space for Fijians to exchange goods with others with a no cash policy in place.

“A lot of us we, we have things accumulated, piled up that we may or may not even use or need anymore which for somebody else could make a difference in their lives.”

Article continues after advertisement

Some of the more common trades has seen the exchange of baked goods for seedlings, wine for books, coconuts for root crops and fish.

There have also been some extraordinary exchanges too, like a live pig for a kayak and one person was willing to exchange his freehold land in Taveuni for a pick-up truck.

“The way people are engaging within the group, the positivity, the light, it’s just, it’s been joyous actually to try and administer this process and to help facilitate some of these things.”

Dutta hopes that once Fiji moves past the COVID-19 crisis that Barter for Better Fiji would remain just as relevant, helping people share the earth’s resources in a more meaningful way.

























