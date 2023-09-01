Netball National Championship finalists confirmed

[Supplied]

The finalists of the Digicel Punjas Netball National Championship have been confirmed for the four categories.

In the Under-19 final, Fiji Secondary Schools will take on Lautoka Dazzling Stars.

The Sugar City Lautoka Stars and the reigning champion Nasinu Gold will compete for the championship title in the major premiere grade final.

Article continues after advertisement

The senior grade main final will feature a matchup of the Ra Province teams between Ra 1 and Ra 2.

Meanwhile, Suva 1 will compete against Lautoka Shooting Stars in the men’s final.

All finals will be held at the National Netball Centre in Laucala Bay, Suva.