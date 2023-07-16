Two DFPL games postponed

[Source: WPDE]

The current wet weather conditions experienced throughout the country has forced the Fiji Football Association to postpone some games this weekend.

These include two Digicel Fiji Premier League matches scheduled for today.

Fiji FA confirms that the Nadroga and Ba game scheduled at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka has been postponed due to unavailability of the ground because of the weather.

The Rewa and Tailevu Naitasiri game as well has been moved to a later date which the Fiji FA will confirm.

Only one game will be played today with Navua and Tavua at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba at 2pm.

Meanwhile, Lautoka thrashed Nadi 6-1 in a match played at Churchill Park last night.