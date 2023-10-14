League winners honored

Sairusi Nalaubu

The Fiji Football Association and Digicel joined in celebrating the exceptional performers of 2023 during their awards ceremony to celebrate the end of the football league season.

Lautoka FC claimed the spotlight by seizing the title in the Digicel Fiji Premier League 2023, and their very own Sairusi Nalaubu earned the prestigious Golden Boot award for his outstanding performance.

Nadi FC was duly recognized with the DFPL Fair Play Team Award for their sportsmanship on the field.

Article continues after advertisement

In the league’s ranks, Rewa FC and Suva FC put up commendable displays, securing the second and third positions, respectively.

Turning to the Digicel Fiji Senior League 2023, Nasinu FC showcased their talent and determination by emerging as the league champions.

Kelemedi Matau, a star player from Nasinu FC, stood out and deservedly earned the Golden Boot Award.

Savusavu FC, while achieving the second position in the league, also notably clinched the Vanua Levu Zone Winner title, leaving Seaqaqa FC in the runner-up position.

In the Viti Levu zone, Nasinu FC led the pack, with Rakiraki FC securing the runner-up spot.

The Digicel Fiji Women Super League celebrated Labasa Women FC as not only the champions but also as the deserving recipients of the DFWSL Fair Play Team award.

Sofi Diyalowai, a standout talent, was honored with the Golden Boot Award. Ba Women FC put in a commendable performance, securing a well-deserved second place.

The awards ceremony brought together notable team coaches, executives, and players, not only to celebrate victories but also to highlight the sportsmanship, talent, and unwavering dedication exhibited by all teams and players in what has undeniably been an enthralling year for Fijian football.