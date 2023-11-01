Telecom Fiji expands network reach with Telstra partnership

[Source: Supplied]

Telecom Fiji has sealed a new partnership with Telstra Corporation.

The partnership enables direct network connectivity between Telecom Fiji and Telstra’s network, enhancing international connectivity for Telecom’s business customers not just into Australia but beyond.

Telecom Fiji Chief Technical Officer Mesake Tuinabua says customers will experience heightened data security and improved delivery speeds.

He adds that this expansion of Telecom Fiji’s network infrastructure opens up new avenues for international business growth and connectivity.