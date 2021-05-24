Home

SODELPA board approves manifesto

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 10, 2022 5:30 am

The Social Democratic Liberal Party management board has approved its manifesto for the upcoming General Election.

Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says they will release the manifesto on April 26th.

He says minor amendments on how the manifesto is arranged will need be made as instructed by the management board.

Duru says in relation to education, the party is focused on eliminating all student loans and implementing free education for all.

He adds that the party is also looking at improving logistics in the health sector and a world-class hospital in Nadi to accommodate the medical needs of tourists.

“There is a few minor adjustments-not in the content but in the setting of the actual manifesto but I think that is the big thing for us moving towards April 26 when the campaign is going to start, the board has made that approval today.

Duru adds other policies are targeted toward propelling Fiji’s economy.

The management board has also approved a selection panel and criteria that will be followed in appointing candidates.

Party leader Viliame Gavoka and Rewa High Chief and founding member Ro Teimumu Kepa will be part of the selection panel.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.