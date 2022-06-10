Outsource Fiji taps into new markets

Executive Director Ms Sagufta Janif with Outsource Fiji's President. [Source: Outsource Fiji / Facebook]

Outsource Fiji is calling on external markets to look at Fiji as a risk diversification opportunity.

Outsource Fiji Executive Director Shagufta Janif says individual business process outsourcing companies are trying to tap into new markets.

Janif says Fiji is seeing a lot of growth, but work at the back-end continues.

She adds that they are receiving interest from the United States, which is a new market.

”We are also tapping into the Singapore market, the UK and Europe. Like I said, we need to have a global outlook on things. We were very Australia-Asia focused, and now we need to move beyond that. Even Asia we are trying to get because these countries have really large brands and if they come and set up here in Fiji, it builds our profile as an outsourcing destination.”

Janif says Fiji managed to keep its BPO sector up and running during the pandemic and even increased the number of jobs, which has impressed potential clients.

She adds that they intend to contribute to Fiji’s ongoing post-COVID recovery by creating good jobs that leverage the young and highly educated workforce.