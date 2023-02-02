Cokanasiga extends stay with Bath

[Source: BBC Sport]

Fiji-born England winger Joe Cokanasiga has signed a contract extension to remain with Premiership side, Bath.

He joined Bath in 2018 and made more than 50 appearances for the club, including 14 this season where he has scored five tries.

The 25-year-old has been capped 14 times by England since his debut in 2018, with the last coming during November’s Autumn Nations Cup.

Speaking to the BBC, he says there are goals he still wants to accomplish here at the club.

Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan says Cokanasiga has great physical attributes which he uses to great effect, and his offloading ability in contact has provided Bath with fantastic attacking opportunities.

