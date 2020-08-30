Seve suffers suspected ACL tear as Storm smash Sea Eagles

Melbourne made it four from four at their new Sunshine Coast home base in 2020 with a 30-6 win over Manly but a suspected ACL injury to centre Marion Seve took the gloss off the victory.

Seve suffered the injury while trying to step past Manly fullback Tevita Funa during the first half. He tried to stay on the field but was forced off soon after. The Storm also lost Nelson Asofa-Solomona to a calf injury.

A hat-trick to Justin Olam was the highlight of a win which keeps the Storm’s minor premiership hopes alive as they face a good run home with clashes against the Rabbitohs, Cowboys, Tigers and Dragons.

With Cameron Smith and Cameron Munster back on deck the Melbourne side took on a more formidable look and they needed just 12 minutes to open the scoring when Olam powered through Manly debutant Albert Hopoate.

Seve left the field soon after with a suspected ACL injury and Manly took advantage of the disruption to post a try through Addin Fonua-Blake off a lovely Martin Taupau pass.

Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr scored next when he chased a kick put in by Cameron Smith from 60 metres out which pulled up perfectly on the Manly goal line.

A set play from a scrum was finished off by a rampaging Nelson Asofa-Solomona in the 26th minute to take the Storm out to 14-6 lead.

Eight minutes into the second term Olam had a double and the margin was out to 12.

Manly tried to hang tough but the weight of possession told in the end and Olam bagged his third in the 65th minute to put the result beyond doubt before Addo-Carr blitzed his way over on the stroke of full-time.

Des Hasler’s men have now lost five in a row and their finals chances are gone.

