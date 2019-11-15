Fiji FA sets up solidarity funds

The Fiji Football Association will now have Football Humanity Solidarity Funds.

This was approved by the Fiji FA Board and endorsed at the council meeting last weekend.

Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says the funds will cater for financial effects on the football family following major disasters and pandemic like COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

Yusuf says this is an initiative by Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel and funds will come from the National League gate takings, major tournaments and sponsorships.

Yusuf says the Fiji FA gets 15% of national league earnings for National League board, from which they will set aside 2.5% from each venue gate income. This will give them about $2,500 from the Vodafone Premier League.

He says they will deduct $10,000 from the net income before the district and Fiji FA shares are worked out from the major tournaments which will be around $30,000.

The funds will only to be utilized if there’s a natural disaster or a pandemic like COVID-19.

The Football Humanity Solidarity Fund will start from January 2021.