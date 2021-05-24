Fury plans to crush Wilder

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury says he’s going to finish Deontay Wilder in annihilating fashion.

Speaking ahead of their fight on Sunday, Fury claims he’s not motivated by achieving stuff in boxing because he’s done everything in the game.

Fury says he’s now pushing for different goals and challenging himself to see how far he can go as an individual on a daily basis.

He adds Wilder doesn’t bring any more challenges.

The much-anticipated heavyweight championship fight from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will be the third between the two.

Fury who stands at 6’9” while Wilder is 6’7” will conclude one of boxing’s most storied heavyweight trilogies.

It follows a controversial draw in December 2018 that saw Fury rise from a pair of knockdowns, and the dramatic February 2020 rematch, where Fury flipped the script and knocked out Wilder in the seventh round.

You can watch the Fury and Wilder fight this Sunday, live, free and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform on Sunday from 1pm.