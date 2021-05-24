Home

Business

China Eastern crash adds to Boeing’s woes in Chinese market

AlJAZEERA
March 23, 2022 9:07 am

The deadly crash of a Boeing 737-800 in southern China threatens to derail the aircraft maker’s efforts to rebuild confidence in the world’s biggest market after fatal crashes in recent years.

The crash of the China Eastern Airlines flight with 132 people on board is the latest setback for Boeing as it seeks to deliver 140 737 MAX jets built for Chinese customers.

Local search and rescue workers quoted in Chinese state media reported no signs of survivors from the flight, which plunged into a remote mountainous area while en route from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou.

The 737-800 that crashed on Monday does not have the equipment that led to 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people. The model, which has been in service since 1997, is generally known for having a strong safety record. Since launch, 737-800s have been involved in 22 hull-loss accidents that resulted in 612 fatalities, according to data collected by the Aviation Safety Network.

But the aircraft’s history may not make a difference to Chinese passengers and a national regulator known for scrupulous safety requirements.

Chinese state media reported that China Eastern Airlines grounded its entire fleet of 737-800s. China Eastern is the country’s sixth-largest operator of the 737-800, with 89 planes, according to aviation consulting firm IBA. Other Chinese carriers are continuing to fly the jets and China Eastern has not grounded its similar but slightly smaller 737-700s.

 

