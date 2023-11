The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s dominated their opening match at the Oceania Rugby 7s in Brisbane’s Ballymore Stadium.

The team secured a convincing 50-0 victory over Cook Islands.

The Fijiana asserted their dominance early leading 36-0 at halftime.

Tries were successfully executed by Aloesi Nakosi, Reapi Uluinasau, Lavena Cavuru and Raijeli Daveua.

The Fijiana will play Tonga next at 7.08pm and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.