Second time Olympian Yee on a mission

Olympian Sally Yee has a mission to accomplish at the Tokyo Olympic Games as she continues her preparation in Oita City with Team Fiji.

Yee had also participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics in the Women’s singles event however she was eliminated in the preliminary rounds.

With the resources provided by the City of Oita, the 20-year-old is hoping to give excellent results.

Yee trains with her mother who is also her coach and has the support of her family back in Fiji who have been her source of encouragement.

Yee goes through two training sessions a day.

The Table Tennis event begins on the 24th of July at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.