Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Another AUSMAT team to arrive tomorrow|Narewa Village in lockdown for 14 days|Parents, teachers and guardians urged to get vaccinated|Agriculture Central offices closed temporarily|COVID cases spike and death toll increases|15-year-old is Fiji's youngest COVID death|Average daily newly cases continues to increase|Vaccination remains important part of response to COVID: Dr Morris|Make up your mind and be vaccinated says Tikoduadua|Chilly House restaurant opens in Brown Street|Vaccination incentives may be considered|Ba District aiming for 99% vaccination rate|Over 350,000 Fijians received first jab|BPO industry welcomes ‘No jab, No job’|Fiji records three more deaths and over 400 COVID cases|Average daily positivity stands at 17.4 percent|Fiji glides slowly towards achieving full herd immunity|Local experts the best to determine COVID-19 restrictions: Dr Baker|129 Household packs distributed yesterday|Political leaders call for managed lockdowns|Elderly citizens’ safety remains a priority for the Valelevu Hart Nursing Home|Western Division records highest number of arrests|New rule to be enforced at the Suva Market|Household packs given to Fijians|Over 500 COVID cases and one more death recorded|
Full Coverage

Sports

Second time Olympian Yee on a mission

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 13, 2021 5:26 pm

Olympian Sally Yee has a mission to accomplish at the Tokyo Olympic Games as she continues her preparation in Oita City with Team Fiji.

Yee had also participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics in the Women’s singles event however she was eliminated in the preliminary rounds.

With the resources provided by the City of Oita, the 20-year-old is hoping to give excellent results.

Article continues after advertisement

Yee trains with her mother who is also her coach and has the support of her family back in Fiji who have been her source of encouragement.

Yee goes through two training sessions a day.

The Table Tennis event begins on the 24th of July at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.