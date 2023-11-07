Seau all set for double challenge

Selina Seau [Photo: Supplied]

Fiji’s remarkable para-athlete, Selina Seau, is all set for an exciting double challenge at the upcoming Pacific Games this month.

Overcoming significant challenges, Seau’s determination and spirit have been her driving force.

Despite dealing with a hearing impairment, a prosthetic leg, and a shortened limb on her dominant hand, she adapted by learning to use her non-dominant hand for daily tasks and developed a unique form of communication, particularly with her children.

Selina recently journeyed to the Solomon Islands in the company of one of Team Fiji’s General Manager, Josaia Tuinamata.

Tuinamata says the classification process is vital.

“So she was classified as a F64 so with her class she will be able to compete in Women’s shotput-para, women’s javelin para and also women’s discuss para.”



Following Games Regulations, para-athletes are required to undergo classification before competing.

Post-classification, medical experts will closely monitor Selina during her chosen events.

While in the Solomon Islands, the local athletics community organized a championship event for their athletes, providing an opportunity for Seau to participate and secure her classification.

She performed admirably, securing two silver medals and a bronze, demonstrating her skill and determination on the field.

Team Fiji will present its i-Tatau to the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere tomorrow.