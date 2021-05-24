Home

Seahawks book semi-final spot

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 19, 2022 9:39 am

Seahawks have booked a spot in the cup semi-finals after beating Fire Wardens 27-12 in the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series womens quarter-finals today.

Ro Ela Koroimarama put the Seahawks first on the board in the first few minutes of play as they led 5-nil.

With an assist from Fjjiana Captain Rusila Nagasau, Lice Ratumaitavuki was able to put the Seahawks further into the lead.

The Seahawks ran riot after that with Titilia Ravono scoring a brace and Nagasau jotting one try.

Wardens tries came from Cikavira Tobai.

The other quarterfinals are underway.

