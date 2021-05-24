Habosi grateful to be picked for Fijian Drua

Namosi winger Vinaya Habosi is thankful for the opportunity after being announced as the ninth player for the Fijian Drua side.

Habosi will be following in the footsteps of his older brother, Nadroga and Fijian Drua winger Aporosa Tabulawaki.

The 21-year-old was one of the top try scorers for Namosi in the 2020 Skipper Cup championship.

Habosi says family support has helped him along the way.

“I’m so thankful, I would like to thank the Lord for this opportunity and thank my family too for supporting me and praying for me throughout my rugby career”.

Habosi has already been a part of the wider Fijian 7s and Flying Fijians squads as well as the Fijian Warriors side.

He follows in the fine tradition of talented Fijian wingers who know their way to the try-line.