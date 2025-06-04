FRU to strengthen post-school rugby pathways for young players

Fiji Rugby Union Acting CEO Koli Sewabu with interim committee members

Fiji Rugby Union Acting CEO Koli Sewabu says a stronger focus is being placed on developing clear pathways for secondary school rugby players who may not immediately secure Drua Academy spots or overseas scholarships after the Deans competition.

With only a limited number of positions available in the Drua Academy and development squads, Sewabu says FRU is working on building more inclusive opportunities for young players to stay involved in the sport beyond school.

Web

“In terms of our rugby pathways, that’s something that the new team is seriously looking at. Next year is a whole new game changer, and this agreement is just perfect for that, to set the foundations.”

He pointed to the existing domestic structure, including the Skipper Cup and Vanua Cup — as key post-school competitions where players can continue to develop and stay within the national system.

Article continues after advertisement

Sewabu also outlined ongoing efforts to bolster the High Performance Unit and enhance the long-term structure of the Drua Academy, which is now identifying talent from as early as under-16 level.

Beyond local initiatives, FRU is also working to strengthen ties with overseas Fijian communities, with the goal of supporting players who transition abroad for school or club contracts.

Sewabu also confirmed plans to establish a future Rugby Players Association to further assist young athletes as they move through Fiji’s evolving rugby landscape.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.