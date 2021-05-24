Derenalagi a future Flying Fijians leader:Raiwalui

Fiji Rugby Union High-Performance Manager Simon Rawalui believes Meli Derenalagi has what it takes to one day captain the Flying Fijians.

The Olympian was one of the first ten players that have been named in the Fijian Drua team for the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific.

Having captained the Fiji 7s team, Derenalagi will be one of the top candidates for the Drua captaincy role in years to come.

Also part of the squad are Vinaya Habosi, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Meli Tuni, Napolioni Bolaca, Nemani Nagusa, Onisi Ratave, Simione Kuruvoli, and Serupepeli Vularaki.

Rawalui says Derenalagi has a bright future ahead.

“All of the players there have leadership qualities, I think we mentioned Meli Derenalagi he has already captained the 7s team and I see him as his development keeps on going as the future captain of the Flying Fijians so he has qualities.”

More Drua announcements will be made in the coming weeks.