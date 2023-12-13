Rugby League

Well-deserved break soon for Silktails

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails are halfway through to week four of their off-season training session and the team will be breaking for Christmas next week.

Coach Wes Naiqama says he has been impressed with the sacrifice and efforts of his full squad of 39-men these past few weeks.

Naiqama says the players are looking forward to a well-deserved break.

“We looking forward to this break for many of us because we get time to spend with our families. “

He adds he is pleased with his team’s progress and looks forward to seeing them again when they return.

The former Fiji Bati captain believes that with great sacrifice there should be a corresponding worthwhile reward.

The Kaiviti Silktails will take a break next week and are eagerly awaiting confirmation about the competition they’ll participate in next season.

