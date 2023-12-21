Vunibola hopes to make final 30

Senivalati Vunibola Junior [left] with Wes Naiqama

Kaiviti Silktails new recruit Senivalati Vunibola Junior says his selection has been nothing short of a blessing.

The Nakorosule, Naitasiri lad who is part of the club for off-season training says this is a major opportunity for him to showcase his talent among other young players.

The son and namesake of former national 7s rep Senivalati Vunibola says he will stop at nothing to ensure he makes the cut in coach Wes Naiqama’s 30-man squad that will participate in the Jersey Flegg Cup in Australia next year.

“I plan to focus on the game plan coach Wes Naiqama will teach us and I will struggle for a position in the squad.”

Vunibola adds he will value this journey and learn from other team mates as much as he can before going into the new season.

The club will take a break for Christmas this week and reconvene after a six-week hiatus.

The Silktails will make their debut in the Jersey Flegg Cup on March 9th against the Wests Tigers.