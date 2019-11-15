V’landys ‘not mucking around’ as he plans brutal cuts to save NRL $80m a year

The NRL are set to save $80 million a year in the biggest and most important cost overhaul in the game’s history.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the Australian Rugby League Commission met on Thursday to create a financial strategy to ensure the game survives the impact of COVID-19.

ARLC chair Peter V’landys says the NRL is “not mucking around” in an overhaul of the cost structure which will change things for clubs, but will mostly affect head office.

