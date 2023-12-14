NRL announces historic partnership with UFC

[Source: NRL]

The NRL today announced an historic partnership with UFC that will provide unprecedented opportunity for rugby league to engage with new audiences in the US like never before.

This groundbreaking deal will provide NRL teams access to UFC state-of-the-art training facilities in Las Vegas ahead of the 2024 season opener at Allegiant Stadium.

It will also provide innovate promotional and content opportunities featuring high profile UFC fighters and NRL players both in Australia and the US.