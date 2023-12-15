Fiji to host historic NRL pre-season match

[Source: NRL]

Rugby league fans in Fiji will for the first time watch two NRL sides play a pre-season match in February next year.

Melbourne Storm will meet the Newcastle Knights in the first-ever NRL-sanctioned rugby league match at Churchill Park in Lautoka on February 24.

Storm chief executive Justin Rodski, Fiji Bati Captain and Storm player, Tui Kamikamica, announced the details of the groundbreaking match alongside Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, Fiji Airways Chief Marketing and Customer Officer, Akuila Batiweti, and Tourism Fiji CEO, Brent Hill.

The Storm will spend the week leading into the match in Fiji to connect with the local community.

They’ll engage with schools and Fiji rugby league clubs to provide inspiration and a pathway to those want to play in the NRL.

The Storm will also take 160 members of the Storm Executive Club to Fiji as part of their annual business networking initiative.

Kamikamica and the Melbourne Storm will also wear a specially designed training t-shirt during the week and the match ball will carry traditional Fiji artwork to recognize the significance of the match.

Storm CEO Rodski says they’re very excited about bringing the first ever NRL match to Fiji.

He says the support of Fiji Airways and Tourism Fiji has helped to make this groundbreaking match become a reality and they can’t wait to give Fijians the opportunity to see their NRL stars up close and personal.

The announcement of the trial match follows the announcement of Fiji Airways as a premium partner of the Storm last month.