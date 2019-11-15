The Brisbane Broncos welcome back Payne Haas against Penrith and it is the workhorse prop’s stamina and commitment the entire side needs to emulate.

Haas, who missed the past two games through suspension, will be joined by winger Corey Oates in the line-up for Thursday night’s clash with the table-topping Panthers.

The 15th placed Broncos lost 58-12 to the Roosters last week where they once again conceded soft tries and fell away in the final quarter of the game, letting in four late four-pointers against the premiers.

Article continues after advertisement

The Panthers and the Broncos will open round 17 on Thursday at 9.50pm.

On Friday the Knights face the Sharks at 8pm and the Storm takes on the Rabbitohs at 9.55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Bulldogs facing the Titans at 5pm followed by the Sea Eagles and West Tigers match at 7.30pm then the Raiders will meet the Roosters on at 9.35pm and this match will be shown live on FBC Sports.

Two games will be played on Sunday with the Eels facing the Roosters at 6.05pm and the match will be shown live and exclusive in FBC Sports.

At 8.30pm the Dragons meet the Cowboys.