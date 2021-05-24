Fury’s next fight likely to be held in Britain

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s next fight after his title rematch with American Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas this weekend is likely to be in Britain.

The WBC champion completes a trilogy of fights against Wilder on Saturday.

The 33-year-old’s last four bouts have been in the United States, with his most recent home appearance in Belfast in 2018.

Boxing fans can watch the Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fight this Sunday LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Coverage of the event begins at 1pm LIVE on the FBC Sports Channel.

[Source: Reuters]