Fury confident

British world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says his achievements in the sport have already made him a boxing great and that his love of fighting is what motivates him to continue.

The unbeaten 33-year-old defends his WBC title against American Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on Sunday.

It will be their third fight after a draw in 2018 before Fury gained a seventh-round win in the 2020 rematch.

Coverage of the event begins at 1pm.